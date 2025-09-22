Nicholsons autumn fair near Banbury promises to be a homes and gardens design-fest
The event, on Saturday from 10am – 4pm at Nicholsons Garden Centre, North Aston, has a long list of attractions from food and homeware to floristry and cookery demonstrations.
The Autumn Fair coincides with the launch of David Mellor Design at the centre. The Sheffield-based design company concentrates on delightful table and kitchenware, made in its own factory or by specially selected manufacturers. Corin Mellor will be at the fair to mark the collaboration between the two companies.
In the poly-tunnel there will be around 15 artisans celebrating local food, beverages and homeware. There will be a demonstration of Kadai cookery by Daddy Bear Grills. A Kadai is a traditional Indian cooking bowl – a staple in kitchens across India and South Asia.
Expert horticulturalists will be on hand, sharing their knowledge of plants and offering solutions to gardening problems.
Chippy Flower Farm will also be there, selling beautiful dried flowers and wreaths.
Those whose apple trees have been prolific this year are invited to take along their own apples and take the juice home on the same day.
And Arthur Parkinson – a gardener, award-winning broadcaster, best-selling author, artist and florist - will be there for a ticketed demonstration on arranging dahlias.
Parkinson, who lives near Burford, trained at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. He has appeared on Gardeners’ World, co-founded the successful podcast Grow, Cook, Eat, Arrange, teaches container gardening at Create Academy online and is the author of several books, including the bestselling The Flower Yard and Chicken Boy.