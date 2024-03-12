New money from the Government and Lawn Tennis Association will see Banbury town centre tennis courts renovated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work will begin this spring to clean and repainted the courts in People’s Park and to install a new gate access system linked to the online court booking installed.

The courts will remain free to play on, with the online booking system making it easier for players to find, book, knowing the courts will be available when they get there.

The works in Banbury are part of a £30million nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, that is seeing thousands of tennis courts across Britain being transformed for the benefit of local communities. Over 1,500 courts have been completed through the project so far.

The People's Park tennis courts which will be getting a facelift this spring

The initiative is pivotal in providing sports opportunities and enabling children and adults to engage in physical activities and improve their mental and physical well-being.

Banbury Town Council and the LTA will also work together to introduce a variety of activities at People’s Park tennis courts. This includes the organisation of weekly free park tennis sessions for all ages and skill levels, where equipment will be provided, eliminating the need for participants to bring their own gear or playing partner.

Additionally, the introduction of local tennis leagues will offer friendly and sociable opportunities for accessible competition.

Booking a court will be free of charge and can be done through the LTA Play Tennis website – a nationwide platform for online court reservations.

The courts will be closed temporarily for the upgrade which will take place in late April, subject to the weather. Signage will be displayed once works are complete to make the public aware of how the online booking and gate access systems work.

Banbury Town council leader Cllr Kieron Mallon said: "It's great to see the Government addressing inequalities in sports participation, ensuring inclusivity and a welcoming environment for everyone.

"The collaboration between Banbury Town Council and the LTA brings renewed vitality to the tennis courts at People’s Park. Our goal is affordable, accessible public sports facilities, providing opportunities for residents to explore activities they love.

“These enhancements underscore our commitment to elevating our town, prioritising not only infrastructure but also the holistic well-being of our residents. I look forward to seeing these improvements come to life and benefit our town for years to come."

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Banbury Town Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and get active.