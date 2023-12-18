New junior parkrun launched for children at Banbury's Spiceball Country Park
It is a free 2km event for children at 9am on Sunday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new junior parkrun event for children has been launched at Banbury's Spiceball Country Park.
Mayor Fiaz started the first event on Sunday December 10.
Co-event directors directors Amy and Steven said it is a free, 2km event for children aged four to 14 year old, open to all abilities, at 9am on Sundays, adding: "We also welcome any volunteers who would like to help out."
To find out more visit www.parkrun.org.uk/spiceballcountrypark-juniors or www.facebook.com/spiceballcountryparkjuniors