News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

New junior parkrun launched for children at Banbury's Spiceball Country Park

It is a free 2km event for children at 9am on Sunday
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:19 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new junior parkrun event for children has been launched at Banbury's Spiceball Country Park.

Mayor Fiaz started the first event on Sunday December 10.

Co-event directors directors Amy and Steven said it is a free, 2km event for children aged four to 14 year old, open to all abilities, at 9am on Sundays, adding: "We also welcome any volunteers who would like to help out."

To find out more visit www.parkrun.org.uk/spiceballcountrypark-juniors or www.facebook.com/spiceballcountryparkjuniors

Related topics:Banbury