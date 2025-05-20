'It’s the dirtiest pool I’ve ever used' - swimmer complains about Banbury's reopened outdoor pool

A swimmer has complained about Banbury's reopened outdoor pool saying it is the ‘dirtiest pool I’ve ever used’.

Cherwell District Council says it is disappointed by the man’s complaint particularly in the light of the Banbury Triathlon’s positive feedback at the weekend and will send his comments on to Legacy Leisure, which runs the 50m Woodgreen Pool on behalf of the local authority.

The swimmer visited on Monday, the day the pool reopened officially for the summer season.

He said: “Woodgreen pool opened today. It’s the dirtiest pool I’ve ever used. Dirt and hairballs through the water. It’s just a disgrace and a public health hazard.

Woodgreen open air swimming pool which has received complaints about cleanliness

"The showers were ice cold, the changing facilities dirty with broken doors. It shouldn’t be open at all.”

Another swimmer contacted the Banbury Guardian saying she wanted to take her year-old daughter to the pool but had been put off by reports of dog swimming at Woodgreen - which takes place towards the end of the summer season.

"I heard from friends that there were fur balls in the pool this week and I couldn’t take my baby into a pool with dog hair in it. I don’t think it’s hygienic for dogs to be using a swimming pool used by adults and children. And I don’t understand the need.

"If it isn’t in a condition that makes me feel happy and confident to take my baby into the water, it seems a real shame.”

Dogs swimming in a pool - some encourage this recreation for pets, others believe it is unhealthy

A Cherwell District Council spokesman said: “We are proud to be continuing to invest in the outdoor pool at Woodgreen leisure centre, including improvements to the showers and changing rooms that were completed this year.

"We are sorry to hear of this customer’s experience, particularly given the positive feedback from the triathlon event hosted on Sunday. Any operational and service standard improvements will be highlighted by the council to the operator and regular monitoring of these standards will be subject to a more robust process.”

Cherwell District Council says on its website it had prepared for the summer season at Woodgreen by investing £130,000 in new showers, toilets and improvements to changing rooms.

Improvements include an accessible, step-free shower for people with disabilities. The changing rooms and lockers have been reconfigured for ease of use and new showers are now also in place.