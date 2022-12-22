News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Stunning pictures of beautiful trees and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Simeon Crowther on his walk around the Banbury countryside.

In pictures: Stunning photos from last week's snowy Banbury

Photos of snow-covered fields and frosted trees from a reader’s winter walks around the beautiful Banbury area.

By Jack Ingham
22 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 4:44pm

Here is a photo gallery of some stunning pictures of beautiful trees and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Simeon Crowther on his walks around the lovely Banbury countryside.

If you have have managed to snap any photos of the fantastic wintery countryside, historic towns and villages or particularly festive scenes in your area, please email them to us here: [email protected]

1. Stunning Wintery Banbury

Stunning pictures of beautiful trees and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Simeon Crowther on his walks around the Banbury countryside.

Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales

2. Stunning Wintery Banbury

Stunning pictures of beautiful trees and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Simeon Crowther on his walks around the Banbury countryside.

Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales

3. Stunning Wintery Banbury

Stunning pictures of beautiful trees and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Simeon Crowther on his walks around the Banbury countryside.

Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales

4. Stunning Wintery Banbury

Stunning pictures of beautiful trees and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Simeon Crowther on his walks around the Banbury countryside.

Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1