Highways bosses warn of traffic disruption between Brackley and Towcester over the annual Silverstone Grand Prix weekend.

National Highways is advising people heading to Silverstone for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix this weekend to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

Some 480,000 visitors are expected over the course of the four-day event, from July 4 – 7, with 160,000 fans due on Sunday.

As in previous years a one-way system will be introduced on the main A43 between the Abthorpe Roundabout at Towcester and the junction with the B4525 interchange near Syresham on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Silverstone Grand Prix weekend means up to four days of traffic disruption as tens of thousands of motorists drive to and from the event

From 5 am to until around 2 pm on both days the direction of traffic will be towards the circuit while from approximately 2pm to 11 pm it will switch to take people away from the venue. This will be lifted earlier if possible.

Dadford Road to Silverstone circuit will also become one way on Friday morning, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Those attending should follow the signs from the M1, M40 and on their car parking pass, rather than relying on sat navs as depending which car park they are in, they may need to leave the A43 by different slip roads.

Gates open at 11am on Thursday, 7.30 am on Friday and Saturday (7am for Fast Track ticket holders) and 6.30 am on Sunday (6 am for Fast Track ticket holders). Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area from Wednesday to next Monday.

Traffic officers will be patrolling to keep traffic flowing and clearing incidents as quickly as possible.