Gates opening all over for National Garden Scheme

What’s better than a sunny afternoon spent visiting the hidden gardens of a sleepy village? Spending a sunny afternoon visiting three sleepy villages’ beautiful gardens is the answer.

This Sunday, June 17, gardens in Warmington, Honington and Whichford, just outside Hook Norton, will all be showcasing ornate, private gardens as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Just one of the gardens open this Sunday, June 17 in Banburyshire NNL-180806-123845001

Warmington will showcase ten gardens, seven for the first time and includes Springfield House, the first inn behind the lines at the back of Edgehill and more than likely used by Royalist officers.

The Manor House with an Elizabethan knot garden and topiary will also be opening its gates.

Head over towards Shipston-on-Stour and you will be able to explore six gardens in the village of Honington. Honington Glebe; Honington Hall; The Malthouse; The Old Cottage; The Old House and Shoemakers Cottage will all be displaying their gardens which include expansive lawns to lily pool and parterre.

And you will also find seven gardens in Whichford including Whichford Hill House’s north-facing rose garden with abundant, old-fashioned blooms.

Honington

Each location will charge £6 to visit all of their gardens which open between 2pm and 5.30pm (5pm Warmington) and raise money for charity.

For more information visit the NGS website.