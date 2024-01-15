Full line-up announced for Banburyshire's big summer folk-rock festival - Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three most recent additions – Tony Christie, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage and the Zac Schulze Gang - complete the previously revealed acts on the bill for the festival which takes place from Thursday – Saturday, August 8 – 10. Host band Fairport Convention will welcome festival-goers with an acoustic set on the Thursday as well as playing a two+ hour closing set on the Saturday night. This will be preceded by a surprise special guest.As well as Fairport, other headliners include The Trevor Horn Band and Rick Wakeman with The English Rock Ensemble.The performances are impressively diverse and chosen to appeal across genres and generations. Highlights include Big Big Train, Focus, DeWolff, Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, Eddi Reader, Baskery, Black Water County, Elles Bailey, Richard Digance, Feast of Fiddles, Ranagri, Spooky Mens Chorale SilverBlues.

Tony Christie is best-known for smash hits including Avenues and Alleyways and (Is This the Way To) Amarillo. He is one of the UK’s most memorable singers. His 50+ years career has been characterised by great songs and incredible showmanship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Peggy Pegg said: “When Ric, Chris and I saw Tony perform at the Costa Festival we were immensely impressed. His classy show earned him a well-deserved standing ovation.”

Fairport Convention will again be hosting their Cropredy Convention from August 8 - 10

At Cropredy Tony will perform a mix of classic tracks as well as songs from his new album We Still Shine in his set on Thursday evening.

Americana/folk duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage supported Fairport on the 2023 Winter Tour. Those who attended the gigs last year will be no strangers to their fine musicianship, exquisite songs and intimate duets. As well as their own set, they will also join Fairport on stage on Saturday evening.

The third newly announced act is ‘the hardest working trio in Kent’ – The Zac Schulze Gang – a must for all fans of electrifying, guitar-based rock and blues and described as fast, fun and a real force to be reckoned with.Full ticket and booking information is on the Fairport Convention website; www.fairportconvention.com/faqs

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full running order is: Thursday August 8, Fairport Acoustic, Feast of Fiddles, Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, Tony Christie and Rick Wakeman and the English Rock Ensemble.

Rick Wakeman who headlines on Thursday evening at Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Friday August 9 sees Black Water County, SilverBlues, DeWolff, Baskery, Elles Bailey, Big Big Train, Sppky Men’s Chorale and the Trevor Horn Band headlining.And Saturday August 10 features Richard Digance, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, Zac Schulze Gang, Ranagri, Focus, Eddi Reader and a special guest before Fairport Convention bring the festival to its traditional close in a mammoth set.

The festival – which attracts up to 20,000 people to the Banbury area – is said to be Britain’s most peaceful festival.

The Guardian describes it as ‘as much a British summer institution as Wimbledon’ while The Financial Times calls it ‘probably the most reliably blissful summer entertainment Britain can offer’. The Daily Telegraph says Fairport is a ‘multi-generational outing marinated in late ‘60s good vibes’.

Advertisement

Advertisement