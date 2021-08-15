Fabulous family day out to be had at Warwick Castle this summer

Hope and Eowyn Elofson meet Æthelflæd, who was played by an actress who stopped to talk to us and share her story as the daughter of King Alfred the Great, who founded the town of Warwick

What our family enjoyed most about our visit was the updated Wars of the Roses jousting show. The jousting show was absolutely amazing. You get a chance to learn about the history of England while also being entertained at the same time.

Warwick Castle reopened its gates for outdoor activities in April with the launch of Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star - complete with a Zog activity trail. Zog is the popular dragon character from the book written by award-winning author Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

This summer the castle launched the newly updated Horrible Histories Maze and Wars of the Roses jousting show.

A photo of the Wars of the Roses jousting show at Warwick Castle

We really enjoyed the Horrible Histories Maze based on the popular CBBC television series. We only managed to get lost a couple of times and learned a few interesting historical facts along the way too.

My daughters posed for a photo with an informative sign about William the Conqueror in the maze.

The favourite part of the day for our family was the jousting and how the actors pulled off a very entertaining yet informative show for the several hundred people who watched. Not only is the show filled with jousting but other stunts such as sword-fights too.

Our family quite enjoyed walking up the countless stairs of the castle walls and up to the top of the castle's tallest tower for a view of all across Warwick town, including the river Avon.

A bird flying at The Falconer's Quest show on the grounds of Warwick Castle

Once we came back down all the stair we also enjoyed the birds of prey display in The Falconer's Quest show. The amazing show includes watching such birds as the Bald Eagle and the Andean Condor take flight right over your head on the grounds of Warwick Castle.

We also learned about Æthelflæd, daughter of King Alfred the Great, after meeting an actress on the grounds who was dressed as Æthelflæd and stopped to talk to us about her life. She found the town of Warwick on the banks of the River Avon in 914 AD. She established the site of Warwick Castle, which was built to defend the kingdom of Mercia against invading Danes.

The castle's current opening hours are 10am to 5pm.

It's best to book your tickets online in advance entry prices from the website here: www.warwick-castle.com or for more information call them here: 01926 406610.

Day tickets from £20 per person (3+). Children under three receive free entry.

Wars of the Roses Live, The Falconer’s Quest, Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star and all day Zog Cinema screenings included in entry ticket costs this summer.

Wars of the Roses Jousting Shows run twice daily until September 5 (1 and 4pm).

The Falconer’s Quest runs twice daily until October 31 (11.30 and 2.30pm).

