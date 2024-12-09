Big change for Fairport's Banburyshire festival as max numbers are reduced by thousands

There is a big change for Fairport's Cropredy Festival next year as the maximum number of tickets on sale is reduced.

The event, which has in the past had a top insurance number of 20,000 is going to be selling only 6,500 tickets for next August’s festival.

Tickets went on sale today (Monday) amid fears there may be a ‘Glastonbury-style’ rush online.

Other changes to the event’s organisation mean there will no longer be Saturday-only tickets. A three-day ticket will cost £220.

In a statement, Simon Nicol, Ric Sanders, Dave Pegg and Chris Leslie said finances for the 2024 festival had been ‘squeaky-bum’ time.

“We’re (just) on safe ground to plan next year in some detail: although the war chest has never looked so bare before,” they said.

“We have reserved what we need to keep the basic infrastructure in place and to pay deposits to our suppliers and the farmers whose fields we enjoy, but in common with all the other independent festivals in the UK, we face a new and challenging future.

“Over the last two summers over one hundred events either cancelled, failed or announced they were having their last hurrah as costs spiralled everywhere they looked and audiences dwindled. The entire landscape has changed with the Big Boys of the industry making their own rules.

The crowd at Fairport's Cropredy Convention - it may be smaller this year because of a 'reset'

"The major agents now tie their acts into ‘exclusivity’ deals and will no longer even take calls from minnows like us. Those who remember the kind of names we’ve been lucky to inveigle along in the past – Brian Wilson, Alice Cooper, CHIC and the like - will treasure those memories all the more.”

The band has decided on a reset for Cropredy 2025.

"We must scale back, simplify and slim down... the model which has worked to now is no longer supportable,” Fairport said.

“The licenced attendance has always been limited to 20,000. But that limit has never been just ticket-buyers, as it must include everyone present – the kids, site crew, stewards, technicians, traders and musicians.

“With this in mind, for Cropredy 2025, we’re going to limit the number of tickets to 6,500. If this seems radical and random, please remember we only arrived at it after long and careful modelling and using the experience gathered from making the event work for decades.

“The only difference will be the need to book early to be sure of getting your ticket.”

Fairport described it not as downsizing but ‘right-sizing’.

Camping will be £60 per vehicle with £90 for a ‘teens’ ticket. Under 12s will be welcomed free. Parking may be purchased for those not camping at £15 for the three days.

The festival takes place from August 7 – 9 and marks 45 years of bringing huge names in folk, roots and rock to Cropredy.

Having hosted the likes of Brian Wilson, Procul Harum, 10CC, Status Quo and Stevie Winwood - as well as lauded Fairport alumni Richard Thompson, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band - this year's line-up sees a return to the festival's roots showcasing contemporary folk, courtesy of The Salts, Urban Folk Quartet and Plumhall; bonafide legends including Albert Lee, Trevor Horn and Martin Barre's Brief History of Jethro Tull; festival stalwarts Peatbog Faeries, King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys with Fairport Convention opening and closing proceedings.