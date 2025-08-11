Banbury's big attraction - Fairport thrills a smaller crowd at 'the best Croppers yet'

The 2025 festival did not take up quite so many fields this year as the crowd was restricted to 6,000 ticket-holders. But those who came to Cropredy from all corners of the UK – and one couple from Philadelphia, USA - enjoyed every moment.

The weather was perfect, each evening featured an amazing sunset with a warm, orange Sturgeon moon, Hook Norton Brewery supplied a tanker full of ales and cider (and the famous Shire horses made an appearance) and the music was spot on.

Kicked off by Fairport Acoustic, the crowd was hugely appreciative and the applause got louder as the line-up and guests appeared. One of the biggest surprises was the appearance of Robert Plant with Peggy and the Deborah Bonham Band. And one of the most emotional moments came when Albert Lee’s son Wayne played a tribute to Gary Brooker of Procol Harum.

Big hits were the Scottish sounds of Skippinish, El Pony Pisador from Barcelona (who really got people moving), the Peatbog Faeries and the ever-popular Trevor Horn Band who played a string of top ten hits including 10cc’s I’m Not in Love and Yes’s Owner of a Broken Heart.

Martin Barre thrilled with his guitar; Matt Pegg was a popular face (and fingers) on bass with Imaani and Angelo Starr in City Funk Orchestra. Bob Fox and Billy Mitchell were given a massive Cropredy welcome and the Urban Folk Quartet delighted in huge approval.

Plumhall enjoyed a great festival and The Churchfitters rewarded the audience’s big welcome with a great set. The UK’s biggest folk band, the Conservatoire Folk Ensemble was spectacular and the children of Cropredy Primary School Folk Class braved their nerves to make their big break on the big stage.

Richard Digance spoke up for the Prostate Cancer cause and received an emotional mass hanky wave from the crowd.

Visitors Val and Tony Murphy from Birmingham were one couple among many who return to Cropredy year after year – these days enjoying the comfort of their caravan instead of a tent.

"Fairport said they’re determined to keep the festival going but they had to cut back because of the insurance cost. But they’ve sold out, they know how many are coming and it’s saved on the staffing costs. We’re particularly looking forward to seeing Albert Lee,” said Tony.

At the end of the festival one happy Fairporter said: "Smaller numbers made for a friendlier event and more space. I loved having more less well known bands and a livelier set on Friday.”

Another said: "The field felt pleasantly full without being crowded.”

There were some complaints about the sounds being turned up from an impromptu stage in a nearby field. Some on the Fairport field said the loud bass from the ‘alternative’ gig had interfered with their enjoyment of the acts on the main stage. The band said it was out of their control.

Next year’s festival takes place from August 13 – 15.

