Banbury area gardeners, cooks and craftspeople should start preparations now to enter one of the county's biggest and best summer shows.

The South Newington Flower and Produce show is on Saturday, August 5 from 2pm - 4.30pm.

Described as ‘the best traditional show of its kind in Oxfordshire’ it is a celebration of home grown and home-made produce and local creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a marquee with displays of produce, stalls, a barbecue, afternoon teas with homemade cakes, children’s entertainment, a dog show including ‘dog with waggiest tail’ and a silver band.

Gardeners, crafts people, cooks and others are invited to prepare now for South Newington's show

"The show is all about ‘Sow, Grow, Bake and Create’,” said show committee member Nicky Smith. "There’s a new category and cup this year, the ‘Coronation Cup’ for the best flower arrangement using wild or native flowers only from your garden, to celebrate the coronation of Kings Charles and Queen Camilla.

"All the old favourites are there too, such a miniature flower arrangement, best cut herb selection, best tomatoes, potatoes, fruit, marmalade, misshapen vegetable and children’s classic, ‘garden on a plate’.

“You don’t have to decide what to enter until the week before but you could start growing or making things now to win,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The village invites anyone from Banbury or the nearby villages who would like to show their garden produce, flower arrangements, bakes, jams, pickles or handcrafts to take part. It is a fun way to enjoy some gentle competition.

There are over 70 different categories under the following headings: cut flowers, pot plants, floral art, fruit, cookery, crafts, photography and children’s classes.