Annual charity Carriage Parade returns to Hook Norton Brewery.
Sunday, July 28 sees the return of the event at the Brewery in Scotland End, Hook Norton.
Despite a devastating fire earlier in the year, the Shire horse team at the brewery are keen to push on. Keen Shire horse and light horse owners will be gathering at the brewery in their finery before heading off for a road drive around local villages at approximately midday.
Each year the event sees a large number of spectators attend to watch the horses be prepared before departing on their drive.
Nicholas Carter, Head Coachman said: “Each year we see a fantastic number of supporters attend the brewery to watch the drive depart. A team from the Air Ambulance will be here to collect donations.
"Despite the difficulties in losing our stable yard, we’re keen to push on to celebrate our 175th year anniversary at the brewery and to raise much needed funds for the charity.
"The event is always quite a spectacle as the Hook Norton Shires lead the way, joined by others including the Weston’s Cider team and other privately owned carriages,” he said.
“It’s also the meet of the Oxfordshire branch of the British Driving Society meaning there will be a number of ponies and carriages in attendance also. Combined with our wonderful shop and on-site cafe, it really makes for a great morning out.”
Last year the event raised a brilliant £600 and the team are hoping to beat that total this year. This year will be the third year the event has been run. Last year included a surprise visit from TV star, Timmy Mallett.
Growing on last year, the Shire Horse society show unit will be in attendance selling merchandise and raising the profile of this now ‘at risk of extinction’ breed.
Nestled in the Cotswolds, Hook Norton Brewery is an approved Shire Horse Society centre and remains one of only three breweries to still have working Shire horses.
The Shires deliver beer to the village pubs, compete at horse shows and attend events to promote the brewery and the breed.