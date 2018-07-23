Open information days at Banburyshire rural retreat

Heath Farm, just four miles outside Bloxham, will hold two open information days this week giving the public a chance to explore this rural wonderland.

Heath Farm is comprised of 70 acres of woodland and meadows, five luxury self-catering holiday cottages plus a cluster of commercial units housing an eclectic array of businesses including skilled joinery shops, a film production company and an award winning bakers.

For the past 26 years Heath Farm has epitomised the forward thinking approach modern farms need to demonstrate to remain viable in an ever changing economy.

The free open days will run on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 between 1pm and 6pm and provide an opportunity for people to discover and learn more about the artisan crafts at the farm and experience the biodiversity and skills used to manage its woodlands.

The woodland at Heath Farm also includes a hazel coppice, one of a handful of nut orchards to be planted in the UK in the past 100 years.

Wood from the nut trees are used by local craftsmen to produce carved spoons, weaved fencing and for gardening supplies. Whilst the hazelnuts and walnuts are grown for sale at local farmers markets and in years of plenty, oil is made from both nuts.

Each day will consist of;

• 2pm - tea, coffee and cake supplied by Cotswold Baking will be served in the courtyard outside Cobnut & Hazelnut cottage.

• 3pm - Martin from David Barbour Joinery will give a demonstration of carving wood lettering in the joinery.

• 4pm - prosecco and light refreshments including food made from produce grown on the farm will be served by the croquet lawn, which is past the orchard.

• 5pm - owner David Barbour will lead a nature walk and talk around the woodlands.

There will also be opportunity to;

• Explore Heath Farm and the holiday cottages nestled in the courtyard garden.

• Meet the baker! Paul from Cotswold Baking supplies his delicious cakes and desserts to select shops and outlets across the Cotswolds. All are made on-site at Heath Farm, and Paul will be in his kitchen to welcome you.

• Meet the team at Oxford Planters and find out what makes their furniture and planters so unique.

• Come and meet leading garden designer Andrew Fisher Tomlin.

• Take a tour of the workshop with our joiners and see how our craftsmen at work on some of the current orders in progress.

• Other specialist craftsman will be on the site working in the woods giving demonstrations on the many uses of hazel including coppice work, hurdle making and other multiple uses of hazel. There will also be a talk on charcoal making.

There will also be a charity raffle which will be drawn on Saturday evening, raising money for Life Kitchen, a charity bringing back taste to cancer patients.

Prizes include garden furniture paint supplied by Teknos; gifts from Oxford Planters; cakes from Cotswold Baking, a beer gift box from The Cotswold Brewing Company plus a free two night stay in one of our holiday cottages.

The information days are free to enter but email conformation of attendance is required.

To register your interest email madeinthecotswolds@heathfarm.com.

To find out more about Heath Farm click here.