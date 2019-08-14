North Aston horticulturists recognised by Royal society

Nicholsons’ summer of success continued this week, after being awarded as an Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Approved Qualifications Centre.

As a recognised RHS Centre, Nicholsons will now be offering the RHS Level 2 courses to internal staff as part of development, but also to the general public such as leisure learners and career changers.

The courses will be taught by Nicholsons’ long-term horticultural specialist, Steve Malsher. Steve said: “After an awful lot of hard work in the background this summer, I am absolutely delighted that Nicholsons have been offered this prestigious award, allowing us to offer what are, undoubtedly, the best horticultural courses.

"We are very excited, not only for Nicholsons to have the best trained staff, but to be somewhere that the general public can come to get accreditation as well.

He added: "To us, this is the next step in Nicholsons’ journey to become a Centre of Horticultural Excellence and Training.”

The good news comes after a summer that has already included success at the Cherwell Business Awards and Oxfordshire Business Awards, where Nicholsons were awarded the

Best Established Business and Large Business awards respectively.

Founded as a forestry company 40 years ago, the family-run business has since diversified to offer comprehensive landscape and gardening services, along with their more recent retail ventures of Rosara Outdoor Style and the Yurt Café.

All of these operate from their site in North Aston, which also plays host to a 23-acre nursery specializing in screening and hedging, but also offering all of your usual suspects as well.

More information about the courses can be found online by visiting; www.nicholsonsgb.com/courses.