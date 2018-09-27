Nicholsons’ Autumn Festival

The family owned, North Aston, plant, landscaping and garden design specialists will host an Autumn Festival this weekend to inspire gardeners and celebrate the new season.

Specifically the event will look towards apple season and an emphasis on the various other fruits autumnal weather brings us.

Running between 9am and 12.30pm on Saturday, September 29, the free event will feature a number of presentations, the chance to meet some of the artisan crafts people Nicholsons work with and tour their premises including the Yurt.

Liz Nicholson will start the day with a presentation on planting for Autumn at 9am. Following on from will between 9.30am and 10.30am will be Andy Howard from The Heritage Fruit Company. He will look at tree health and maintenance, fruit displays and tasting.

At 11am Barb Saunders will present ‘What makes an orchard?’

Liz Nicholson will neatly bookend the presentations with her second of the morning entitled ‘Designing with Trees’ between noon and 12.30pm.

Also scheduled to appear at the event are local artisan designers, who will be on hand to discuss their creations with you:

They are; Fleur Enser, pottery and ceramics, Zanna Rand-Bell, jewellery designer, Henrietta Lawson-Johnson, painter and honey producers British Honey.

The event is free but an interest of attendance must be given and places on specific talks booked.

To do so email oli@nicholsonsgb.com.

To find out more about Nicholsons visit their website.