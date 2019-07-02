National Garden Scheme heads to Avon Dassett

Eleven private gardens hunkered down in the shadow of Burton Dassett Hills will be open to the public this weekend.

The gardens will be open on Sunday, July 7 between 2pm and 6pm as part of the National Garden Scheme which raises money for cancer charities.

Avon Dassett gardens

Among the gardens opening will be the The Old Rectory, as mentioned in Domesday Book, Old Mill Cottage, a three quarter of an acre garden comprising shrubs, perennial borders and rockeries and Poppy Cottage complete with water feature and kitchen garden.

Tickets are £7 for all eleven gardens with children entering free. Refreshments, tea and coffee will be available from the Coach House.

For more information visit www.ngs.org.uk.