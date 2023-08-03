News you can trust since 1838
West Oxfordshire Council warns land buyers to conduct proper checks before purchase

West Oxfordshire District Council has warned potential land buyers in the area to do proper checks before purchasing land.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

The council has issued the warning after residents contacted them confused about the sale of land that is being sold with adverts saying it has future potential for development.

Councillor Carl Rylett, cabinet member for planning and sustainable development, said: "While the adverts state buyers need to make their own enquiries about the development of the plots, to an unsuspecting buyer that doesn’t have planning knowledge, it is not very clear what would be possible on the land.

"Some of those contacting us are asking about buying land to build their own home when the likelihood of planning permission being granted is very low. Some of these plots have even had planning permission for development turned down on numerous occasions before being sold as individual plots.

West Oxfordshire District Council is advising land buyers to do the proper checks and speak to them before buying to avoid confusion.
West Oxfordshire District Council is advising land buyers to do the proper checks and speak to them before buying to avoid confusion.

"The plots often sell at what seem to be very attractive prices, which are mostly so low because the land is not suitable for building homes on. If they were suitable for homes, then the land would be worth far more, often up to 10 times the asking price, and would likely have been sold to developers."

The council’s planning team are able to offer information and support to those buying land within the district and also urge auctioneers and those selling land to make it clearer to potential buyers about the planning history and future building potential of the land.

For more information, visit https://www.westoxon.gov.uk/

