West Oxfordshire District Council has opened up a new grants scheme for local organisations to apply for up to £1000 of funding.

Cllr Joy Aitman, the cabinet member for communities, said: “The cost of living crisis is affecting people across society and as the local council for West Oxfordshire we have been looking at ways we can provide more support for communities.

“We have fantastic voluntary and community groups across the district who work tirelessly to support local people. They did an amazing job during the pandemic and continue to do so as the cost of living has hit.

“They often provide much better help than many larger organisations and one of the most impactful things we can do as a council is support them to do their work.

“We have been working with these groups and they have fed back to us that one of their challenges is around funding. In response, we are opening up this grant scheme to provide the money they need to do their great work.

“I would encourage any community organisation looking to provide support during this crisis to apply.”

The funding is open to all non-profit and charitable groups, town and parish councils, village hall committees, voluntary sector, faith and informal groups that directly serve communities in west Oxfordshire.