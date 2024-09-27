Property Focus: Take a look inside this restored 16th century thatched house in village near Banbury

Located in Upper Tadmarton, Yeomans is a unique five-bedroom house set across 3,088 square feet.
The property has been stylishly renovated so that modern living seamlessly blends with its original character.
It features exposed woodwork and brickwork throughout the property and Yeomans has an inglenook fireplace and a stunning oak staircase.
The house has well-maintained landscaped gardens with lawns, mature flowers, trees and shrubs with a raised courtyard and beautiful outdoor seating area.
For more information about the property contact Knight Frank at 01865 638863, or visit their office at Unit 3, 274 Banbury Road, Summertown, Oxford.
To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152810390#/?channel=RES_BUY
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.