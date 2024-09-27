Yeomans is a beautifully updated 16th century thatched house in Upper Tadmarton.Yeomans is a beautifully updated 16th century thatched house in Upper Tadmarton.
Yeomans is a beautifully updated 16th century thatched house in Upper Tadmarton.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this restored 16th century thatched house in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:43 BST
The restored and updated Grade II listed thatched house has been put on the market for a guide price of £1,100,000.

Located in Upper Tadmarton, Yeomans is a unique five-bedroom house set across 3,088 square feet.

The property has been stylishly renovated so that modern living seamlessly blends with its original character.

It features exposed woodwork and brickwork throughout the property and Yeomans has an inglenook fireplace and a stunning oak staircase.

The house has well-maintained landscaped gardens with lawns, mature flowers, trees and shrubs with a raised courtyard and beautiful outdoor seating area.

For more information about the property contact Knight Frank at 01865 638863, or visit their office at Unit 3, 274 Banbury Road, Summertown, Oxford.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152810390#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house is located four miles from Banbury and 10 miles from Chipping Norton.

The house is located four miles from Banbury and 10 miles from Chipping Norton.

The house has retained many of its original features such as exposed wooden beams.

The house has retained many of its original features such as exposed wooden beams.

The property's old features blend perfectly into a renovated modern style.

The property's old features blend perfectly into a renovated modern style.

The house has a large and modern style built-in kitchen.

The house has a large and modern style built-in kitchen.

