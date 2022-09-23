Property Focus: See inside this ideal country home for horse lovers near Banbury - which has its own outdoor arena
This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market right now.
A four bedroom house with exceptional equestrian facilities set in just over 18 acres in the heart of the countryside, located at the base of Edgehill just over the Oxfordshire border into Warwickshire, has been placed on the market.
The property which has been described as an ideal family home is on the market for £1,700,000 with Butler Sherborn.
One of the main features of the property is the 40x60m outdoor equestrian arena with a sand and rubber surface. The property also has stables, paddocks, a horse solarium, wash bays, forage bays, and a secure feed room.
The house itself contains an open plan kitchen, a detached double garage and a studio room as well as potential ancillary accommodation.
For more information contact Butler Sherborn on: 01451 604100
For the Rightmove listing go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/126198770#/?channel=RES_BUY