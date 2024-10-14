Property Focus: Fancy taking on a pub? Grade II listed public house in village near Banbury put up for sale

The Crown and Tuns in Deddington is a large village pub set across three floors.

It features a central bar area with flagstone flooring and inside customer seating for around 50 people.

Outside, the pub has a long back garden, featuring decking and covered sections with seating for a further 70 customers.

Currently, the premises is permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10:00am until midnight.

The pub also has a trade kitchen, with storage space and storage and refrigeration facilities in adjoining buildings.

A flat with bedroom, reception, bathroom and storage room is located on the first floor and a further three bedrooms, kitchen, storage and bathroom are on the second floor.

Estate agents Savills say that the property has potential for residential development subject to the necessary consents.

For more information, contact Savills Licensed Leisure on 0238 001 5458.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136361078#/?channel=COM_BUY

