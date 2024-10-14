The Crown and Tuns ceased trading in May last year.The Crown and Tuns ceased trading in May last year.
Property Focus: Fancy taking on a pub? Grade II listed public house in village near Banbury put up for sale

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 11:29 BST
A Grade II listed 18th Century pub near Banbury has been put on the market for a guide price of £650,000.

The Crown and Tuns in Deddington is a large village pub set across three floors.

It features a central bar area with flagstone flooring and inside customer seating for around 50 people.

Outside, the pub has a long back garden, featuring decking and covered sections with seating for a further 70 customers.

Currently, the premises is permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10:00am until midnight.

The pub also has a trade kitchen, with storage space and storage and refrigeration facilities in adjoining buildings.

A flat with bedroom, reception, bathroom and storage room is located on the first floor and a further three bedrooms, kitchen, storage and bathroom are on the second floor.

Estate agents Savills say that the property has potential for residential development subject to the necessary consents.

For more information, contact Savills Licensed Leisure on 0238 001 5458.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136361078#/?channel=COM_BUY

The pub is ready to be taken on or converted into residential development.

1. The Crown and Tuns

The pub is ready to be taken on or converted into residential development. Photo: Submitted Image

The building features kitchens on both the ground and first floor.

2. The Crown and Tuns

The building features kitchens on both the ground and first floor. Photo: Submitted Image

The main bar area of the pub has flagstone flooring.

3. The Crown and Tuns

The main bar area of the pub has flagstone flooring. Photo: Submitted Image

At the moment the pub has indoor seating for around 50 customers.

4. The Crown and Tuns

At the moment the pub has indoor seating for around 50 customers. Photo: Submitted Image

