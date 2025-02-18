Oxfordshire athletes last chance to secure funding

£1.4m up for grabs in UK's largest independent athlete support programme

The deadline for talented young athletes from Oxfordshire to apply for financial and training support from the GLL Sport Foundation is fast approaching.

Applications must be received by 20 February, in order to be considered for this year’s funding round.

Each of the successful applicants will benefit from funding to be spent on training, travel and equipment during the next 12 months or training awards that allow free sporting access to more than 250 ‘Better’ sports facilities managed by not-for-profit leisure operator GLL.

To be eligible for a grant, sportsmen and women must reside or have a training base in South or West Oxfordshire or Vale of the White Horse and must have the potential to succeed at National and International level. Financial awards may be used to fund the costs of training, competition, coaching and can be used to offset the costs of equipment, travel and accommodation.

The Foundation aims to give over £1.4m to young athletes in 2025. Last year, over 2,200 sportsmen and women were supported nationally - including 137 from Oxfordshire.

Current athletes from the County who are already benefitting from the Foundation include Paris Paralympic rowing Gold medallist Erin Wysocki-Jones, siblings and squash players Emily and Oliver Coulcher-Porter and pole vaulter Carine Muir.

Previous Team GB athletes to be awarded by the scheme include Tom Daley, Daryl Neita and Anthony Joshua.

Emily Coulcher-Porter, British Squash Junior Champion said: “The GLL Sport Foundation has helped me to reach my goal of playing for the English Junior squash team in the World Championships this year. Being able to train on local courts as well as cross training in the gym and the pool has helped me get my fitness to the required top level. As a bonus there has been useful emails and videos to help improve performance.”

Further information and application forms are available to download from www.gllsportfoundation.org