More residents of west Oxfordshire made eligible for £150 council tax rebates
West Oxfordshire District Council has expanded the criteria so more residents in the district can apply for the £150 council tax rebate.
Those who are eligible for the funding include:
People living in properties banded E-H who are on low incomes or don’t pay council tax due to caring or health reasons
People on low income who pay energy bills but not council tax
People living in houses of multiple occupancy and on low income
Most Popular
-
1
More residents of west Oxfordshire made eligible for £150 council tax rebates
-
2
Coffee, cake and campervans galore help Banbury club cyclist raise funds for alpine challenge
-
3
Strangers can park on your driveway and there’s almost nothing you can do about it
-
4
Drivers risking huge fines and points for going to the toilet on the motorway
-
5
Councils make £60m a year in bus lane fines: here’s how to appeal if you’ve been unfairly charged
People living in emergency or supported accommodation
Households where there has been a recent change in council tax band that now puts them in an eligible band
Students
Households on low income that aren't eligible for council tax support
Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Dan Levy, said: “We have expanded the criteria of the funding to make it available to more people who may need support.
“For those eligible, they can apply and receive a £150 payment to help with energy costs.
“We have designed the scheme to assist those who need help most, including people on benefits, people living in shared accommodation and people on a low income.
“Residents should visit our website to see if they are eligible and apply to receive it. Our phone lines are open for those who can't use the internet.
“I would urge people to let friends and family know so we can get this support out to the people who need it.”
More information including a full list of the eligibility criteria is available on the Council's website along with a form to apply for the support.