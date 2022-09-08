More residents of west Oxfordshire made eligible for £150 council tax rebates

Residents of West Oxfordshire can apply for a council tax rebate of £150.

Those who are eligible for the funding include:

People living in properties banded E-H who are on low incomes or don’t pay council tax due to caring or health reasons

People on low income who pay energy bills but not council tax

People living in houses of multiple occupancy and on low income

People living in emergency or supported accommodation

Households where there has been a recent change in council tax band that now puts them in an eligible band

Students

Households on low income that aren't eligible for council tax support

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Dan Levy, said: “We have expanded the criteria of the funding to make it available to more people who may need support.

“For those eligible, they can apply and receive a £150 payment to help with energy costs.

“We have designed the scheme to assist those who need help most, including people on benefits, people living in shared accommodation and people on a low income.

“Residents should visit our website to see if they are eligible and apply to receive it. Our phone lines are open for those who can't use the internet.

“I would urge people to let friends and family know so we can get this support out to the people who need it.”