Invaluable advice centre celebrates nine years helping Banbury area residents

An invaluable advice centre, which has helped numerous people navigate the maze of benefits and welfare rights, celebrates nine years of helping the Banbury community.

Banburyshire Advice Centre (BAC) leader Andy Willis and his band of volunteers enjoyed a special birthday tea to mark the event.

During each of the the nine years since its inception, BAC has helped around a thousand people and their families with the official system in a bid to ensure they received their entitlements and to make appeals against refusal of benefits.

Mr Willis said: “The client yearly gain from our help was £197,432.60 but the figure is an under reporting as clients do not always tell us if they gain the benefits, so the client monetary gain is likely to be higher.”

Andy Willis, left, with some of the Banburyshire Advice Centre volunteers who provide invaluable help to people struggling with benefits

The list of areas BAC has helped clients is long and varied but includes attendance allowances, blue badges, carer’s allowance, disability benefits, employment support, industrial injuries benefit, mental health problems, debt counselling, careers advice, the ombudsman, pensions, utilities and power of attorney – plus many others.

Mr Willis said some of the highlights of the past nine years include being a finalist for the National Diversity Awards, for which BAC was shortlisted out of 90,000 nominations, being highly commended in the Oxfordshire Social Care Awards, and being chosen as Organisation of the Year in the Cherwell Love Where You Live Awards.

"It has been very satisfying helping over a thousand people a year, helping people obtain the benefits they need and helpful things such as their blue badges.”

Mr Willis received a Points of Light Award for the organisation’s work during the Covid pandemic. He was also given a British Citizens Award and Honorary Masters Degree from the Open University for his charity work.

“I am incredibly proud of what the charity has achieved, making a huge difference to thousands of people each year. With special thanks to all our staff and volunteers past and present,” said Mr Willis, who has been giving advice for 19 years as a volunteer.

Those in need should contact BAC’s experienced advisers by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01295 279988 to make appointment. An advisor will return your call if you leave a message.