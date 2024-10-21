Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cllr Barry Wood, former leader of Cherwell District Council who still works for Banbury and Bicester residents, has been shortlisted for a Lifetime Legend award.

Mr Wood, who remains a councillor and is chair of the Planning Committee on Cherwell, has been short-listed for the award from a long list of contenders.

The 2024 awards are organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and with help from co-founders the Churches, Charities and Local Authorities (CCLA).

Other hotly contested categories include Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year.

"Competition was extremely tight with more than 350 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors,” said a spokesman for LGIU.

Mrr Wood has been a councillor on Cherwell District Council for more than 30 years and became leader in 2004. The leadership changed after the May elections with Lib Dem councillor David Hingley taking that position.

Mr Wood is passionate about regeneration and opportunity for all, bringing world-class businesses to the area and spearheading innovative housing and infrastructure development. The nomination for Cllr Wood said he puts residents first.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) said: "The judging panel was blown away by the number of extremely high quality nominations this year with councillors up and down the country going the extra mile for residents.

"The shortlist for the 2024 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland. With councils working under enormous pressure, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors achieve for the places we live.

“Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”

The Cllr Awards’ judging panel comprises senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector. These are the only national awards to celebrate and showcase the work of individual councillors. This year’s awards are made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners CCLA.

Winners in England and Wales will be announced at the Guildhall in London on Wednesday, November 20.

Established in 1983, LGIU is an independent, local authority membership organisation supporting officers and councillors across the UK, Ireland and Australia with the ‘unrivalled intelligence they need every day’.