Energy cost crisis hits Banbury animal rescue centre with serious consequences

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BARKS chair Ann Collins is concerned animals will suffer due to the rising energy costs.

The BARKS centre fears it is facing a bleak year unless it can win major new funding or donations to help it pay for the heating of animal pens.

As energy prices rise again, staff at the pet rescue charity are concerned that it will be the animals that will suffer.

Chair of BARKS Ann Collins said: “This is very serious indeed for us. We have no choice but to plan to close some pens and take in fewer needy animals. It’s very sad but we will have to turn away cats and kittens because we just won’t be able to afford to heat their pens and keep them safe and warm through the colder months.

“We could do with one or a few major donors who might be able to make significant donations that will see us through into next summer. It’s tragic that we put in so much work to save small creatures, treat them and find them new, loving homes and yet this fuel crisis threatens to blight us and it’s completely out of our control.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The only other thing we can do is find more local homeowners willing to foster animals in their own homes. This would allow us to close some pens but still offer care to needy pets.”