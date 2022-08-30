Energy cost crisis hits Banbury animal rescue centre with serious consequences
The Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS) may have to close pens and take in less animals due to the energy cost crisis.
The BARKS centre fears it is facing a bleak year unless it can win major new funding or donations to help it pay for the heating of animal pens.
As energy prices rise again, staff at the pet rescue charity are concerned that it will be the animals that will suffer.
Chair of BARKS Ann Collins said: “This is very serious indeed for us. We have no choice but to plan to close some pens and take in fewer needy animals. It’s very sad but we will have to turn away cats and kittens because we just won’t be able to afford to heat their pens and keep them safe and warm through the colder months.
“We could do with one or a few major donors who might be able to make significant donations that will see us through into next summer. It’s tragic that we put in so much work to save small creatures, treat them and find them new, loving homes and yet this fuel crisis threatens to blight us and it’s completely out of our control.
“The only other thing we can do is find more local homeowners willing to foster animals in their own homes. This would allow us to close some pens but still offer care to needy pets.”
If anyone can help BARKS with donations, fundraising projects or pet foster care please contact Ann at [email protected] or phone 07518 658357 before the end of September, when the charity will make it’s winter plans.