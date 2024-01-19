Discussion on tackling the cost-of-living crisis to take place in Banbury tomorrow (Saturday)
A discussion about tackling the cost-of-living crisis will take place in Banbury tomorrow (Saturday January 20).
Organised by the North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance, the open public assembly held in Castle Quay is a chance for residents to discuss their own cost-of-living crisis experiences.
The residents’ feedback will then be compiled into a report that will be presented to Banbury Town, Cherwell District, and Oxfordshire County Councils.The ‘How do we tackle the cost-of-living crisis in Banbury?’ public assembly will take place between 10am and 11.30 am in the Cherwell District Council Hub in Castle Quay.