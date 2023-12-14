Council launches online map directing Banbury residents to warm spaces this winter

Cherwell District Council has created an online map directing residents where to find provisions and warm spaces this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warm spaces map features 17 places in Banbury and nearly 50 locations across the Cherwell district.

The council is reminding people to make the most of the services, particularly when food or money is an issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: “We know that with the arrival of winter, many people in the district will be worried about rising fuel bills and how this will impact their household finances. It has always been our goal to provide a local support offer that complements national cost of living support measures.

Cherwell District Council has created an online map detailing where residents can access warm spaces this winter.

"Our new warm spaces map will make it easier for people to find a friendly place to get out of the cold. These welcoming venues also offer information about further support that is out there, which includes help with access to food, direct financial assistance, and keeping fuel bills down.

“We are extremely grateful to the large numbers of community centres and other venues which are opening their doors this winter. Advice and support are available online or over the phone – and in many cases, they are closer than people may realise, at a warm space near them.”

The council is also reminding people to access the Citizen’s Advice money advice service for issues with debt and accessing benefits, and the Resident Support Scheme for one-off financial help.