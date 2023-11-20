Castle Quay uniform pop-up shops raise over £1,000 for Banbury charity

Five school uniform pop-up shops held at the Castle Quay shopping centre over the year have raised over £1,000 for Banbury’s The Sunshine Centre charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of £1,160.50 was raised for the family support charity from the uniform shops as well as from a sponsored walk from Banbury to Oxford.

The shops were organised to encourage parents to redistribute their child’s clothes, helping to reduce costs and clothes waste.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They operated on a take what you need, give what you can basis, with all donations being passed on to the Bretch Hill charity.

Oliver Wren from Castle Quay handing over the cheque to The Sunshine Centre.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We are hugely proud to be supporting The Sunshine Centre. Our pop-up shops have been a huge success, helping us raise charitable funds, support local families source uniforms for minimal costs, and ultimately helping to reduce clothes that are directed to landfill.

“In terms of our team walk, it was hard work given the heat on the day, but we were all adamant we would hit our target, with others even smashing the 20 miles with a further 6! We will continue to support the Sunshine Centre in 2023 and onto 2024, in the most creative ways possible.”

The sponsored walk was completed on Tuesday, August 26, and saw the centre’s management team walk 20 miles along the canal, from Castle Quay to Oxford. Two of the centre’s teams walked a further six miles to complete a marathon distance.