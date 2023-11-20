Castle Quay uniform pop-up shops raise over £1,000 for Banbury charity
A total of £1,160.50 was raised for the family support charity from the uniform shops as well as from a sponsored walk from Banbury to Oxford.
The shops were organised to encourage parents to redistribute their child’s clothes, helping to reduce costs and clothes waste.
They operated on a take what you need, give what you can basis, with all donations being passed on to the Bretch Hill charity.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We are hugely proud to be supporting The Sunshine Centre. Our pop-up shops have been a huge success, helping us raise charitable funds, support local families source uniforms for minimal costs, and ultimately helping to reduce clothes that are directed to landfill.
“In terms of our team walk, it was hard work given the heat on the day, but we were all adamant we would hit our target, with others even smashing the 20 miles with a further 6! We will continue to support the Sunshine Centre in 2023 and onto 2024, in the most creative ways possible.”
The sponsored walk was completed on Tuesday, August 26, and saw the centre’s management team walk 20 miles along the canal, from Castle Quay to Oxford. Two of the centre’s teams walked a further six miles to complete a marathon distance.
For more information about The Sunshine Centre visit, https://sunshinecentre.org/