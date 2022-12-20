Cafes and restaurants encouraged to offer more al fresco dining in West Oxfordshire area

Cllr Duncan Enright hopes that by abolishing the pavement licenses it will make West Oxfordshire town more attractive, thriving places.

The council hopes to do this by abolishing and refunding the fees that were previously charged for businesses to undertake sales and display material on public streets and roads.

Businesses in West Oxfordshire will still need to apply for pavement licences but no payment will be required to apply for the licence.

Cabinet member for economic development and deputy leader of the council, Cllr Duncan Enright, said: "During the pandemic, legislation was created to allow more businesses to trade outside, which has proved to be popular with businesses across the district.

"Outdoor drinking and dining areas have become hugely popular and we want to allow businesses the opportunity to grow by welcoming more businesses to expand their business without unnecessary fees.

"We hope that by abolishing the payment it will encourage more on-street facilities, making our towns attractive and thriving places to eat and socialise."