Banbury young people's charity receives donation of £1,500 from housebuilder company

The Banbury Young Homeless Project has received a cheque for £1,500 which will help the charity buy supplies for its foodbank

The donation was made by Barratt Homes as part of the Barratt Foundation, a charity that is designed to support national and local charities, wherever the housebuilder company operates.

May Mansfield, fundraising and communications officer at BYHP, said: “For the past 17 years we have been combatting homelessness, whilst for the last decade we have been fighting the roots and causes of youth homelessness. We do this by assisting those that are at risk of NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training), relationship breakdowns, or mental health and therapeutic needs.

“This generous donation will help us to purchase basic items for our foodbank that feeds all of the young people and families who walk through our doors. We will also be using the donation to pay for our one-to-one mental wellbeing sessions to give young people the tools they need to stay in school, re-build connections with families and learn how to be happier within themselves.

Barratt Homes Sarah Bennett alongside Lee McCallum from the Banbury Young Homeless Project.

“We solely rely on donations from the community to enable us to offer these free services to young people. We help to relieve the pressures from the NHS, Thames Valley Police and schools.”

Based on Chandos Close, the charity has helped hundreds of young people avoid homelessness by offering work and training opportunities, access to mental health support networks, and counselling sessions.