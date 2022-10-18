The supermarket chain Aldi has announced that 170 jobs will become available ahead of the store’s biggest ever Christmas period.

The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent positions in its Oxfordshire stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during the busy festive period.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”