Learn to cook quality family food at The Farm, Stratford

A new cookery school that launched this week will focus on good quality, nourishing family food.

Around 100 guests flocked to The Farm, Stratford, on Thursday to learn about courses such as the intriguingly titled ‘Greatest Hits of Pork’ and Carmela’s Pasta Masterclass.

Guests enjoy the welcome buffet

Co-owner Charlie Wells said: “The school is a chance for any level of cook to challenge themselves and learn something new.

“It’s about getting that excitement back into cooking. The reason we opened The Farm in the first place was to get people excited about real, wholesome, better quality, local food that reaps multiple health benefits.”

Guest at the launch enjoyed Vin Neuf fizz on arrival, canapes made in-house by the Deli team and delights such as Haddie & Trilby brioche crostini with Neals Yard baron bigod, Crombies crispy bacon and Prices Spices chilli chutney.

There were also demonstrations from resident Italian chef Carmela, who made an incredible risotto with basil and tomato and fresh tomato puree cappellacci with browned butter and parmigiana.

The Butchers' team at The Farm

The Farm’s co-owner Richard Biggs said: “We want to look after, maintain and nourish individuals and explain the importance of cooking with good quality food.

“Classes are aimed at all family members - from children making pasta with Carmela to dads enjoying the 'Greatest Hits of Pork’ with Rich Summers. The choice is endless and we’re only just scratching the surface with what The Farm’s unique space is capable of.”

For full details on classes coming up visit www.thefarmstratford.co.uk



Guests were in food lovers' heaven