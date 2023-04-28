News you can trust since 1838
West Oxfordshire waste and recycling collections to take place as normal over bank holidays

Waste and recycling bins will continue to be collected over the May bank holidays in west Oxfordshire.

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

New working arrangements mean that West Oxfordshire District Council’s contracted Ubico waste crews will be out working over all of the scheduled bank holidays this May.

The change, which will also apply to the August bank holiday, has been introduced to reduce the number of times crews work on the Saturday following a set bank holiday to ‘catch up’ on collections and to make the service simpler for householders to use.

Bill Oddy, assistant director at West Oxfordshire District Council, said: "We hope residents will welcome the change and the fact there will be less disruption to their waste collection days. In addition to working on both the early and late May bank holidays plus the extra May holiday to celebrate the King’s Coronation, Ubico’s waste crews will also work on the August bank holiday. During these weeks, residents simply need to put their containers out on their usual collection day.

Waste and recycling collections will continue over the May bank holidays for west Oxfordshire residents.Waste and recycling collections will continue over the May bank holidays for west Oxfordshire residents.
"However, there will be times, particularly over Christmas and New Year, when collections will need to change, so to help everyone keep up to date, we’re reminding householders that they can check what’s happening by visiting our website, where they can view, download, or print the waste collection calendar for their property for the year ahead."

The new collection arrangements will also apply to the district council’s trade waste customers.

West Oxfordshire residents can find their waste collection calendar and more information at:https://www.westoxon.gov.uk/binday

