Villagers near Banbury gear up for their annual flower and produce show

The residents of a village near Banbury have been busy pruning flowers and preparing their prized vegetables for their annual flower and produce show.

The 3Hs Gardening Club Flower and Produce Show will take place at the Hornton Pavilion on Sunday, August 10.

As with last year, youngsters under the age of 16 from Hornton, Horley or Hanwell have been encouraged to get involved with the show.

This year, the children have been tasked with making creative cress heads or grass heads to win a prize.

Some of the winners of last year's 3Hs Gardening Club Flower and Produce Show.

To enter, participants must grow cress or grass seeds from a container decorated to resemble a face so that the cress or grass looks like hair once grown.

A spokesperson for the show said: “If you’ve not done one of these before, take a look on the internet for some ideas.

“It's great fun, but you’ll need to be planting your entry in good time before the big day. Or you can make two gingerbread people for the junior section of the cooking section instead.”

Children taking part in the under-16s competition do not need to be members of the 3Hs Gardening Club.

Alongside the fantastic selection of flowers and produce on display, this year’s show promises to be extra special as the Hornton Women's Institute group will be providing tea and home-made cakes.

Anyone wishing to enter any of the competitions will need to be a member of the gardening club and present their entries at the pavilion by 11.15am for judging.

Participants and spectators are then invited to come along and see what has won first prize when the doors open at 3pm.

For more information or to join the gardening club, email Mike Patching at [email protected]