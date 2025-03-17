View home now open to visitors at Abingdon development

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is inviting Oxfordshire property seekers to tour a brand-new view home at its Abbey Fields development in Abingdon.

The recent view home opening means that property seekers can now take a tour of the detached four bedroom Radleigh style home, available at the development on Baileys Crescent.

The Radleigh properties at the development are designed to ensure there is ample space for growing families and the flexibility for working professionals to adapt their home to suit their needs.

These particular homes showcase a contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining room, complete with a separate utility room and French doors opening onto the garden, to maximise functionality and style. The ground floor also includes a spacious lounge and dedicated study space, ideal for those who work from home.

The interior of a Barratt Homes property at Abbey Fields

Upstairs features a stylish family bathroom and four double bedrooms, with the principal bedroom benefitting from a private en suite.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are thrilled to invite prospective buyers to explore one of our most popular homes for sale in Abingdon.

“With its spacious layout and modern style, the Radleigh style home at Abbey Fields is designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s homeowners.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the available homes to visit the development to experience the exceptional quality on offer firsthand.”

Typical street scene at Abbey Fields (Barratt Homes)

Set amongst six and a half acres of open space, the development is ideal for those who enjoy exploring the great outdoors. With plenty of green spaces and recreational activities located nearby, such as The Ridgeway National Trail and Tilsley Park sport complex, home buyers can enjoy a blend of natural beauty and modern style.

Abbey Fields has been designed to give its residents simple access to daily essentials, such as an excellent range of schools and amenities close by, plus easy links to Oxford city centre, located less than six miles away.