Video: 'I have created the ultimate fantasy treehouse - 'Narnia' themed next to C.S. Lewis' home in Oxfordshire'

By Filipa Gaspar
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:33 GMT
A man has created the ultimate fantasy treehouse - 'Narnia' themed next to C.S. Lewis' home and even featuring a magic wardrobe door.

The treehouse is inspired by The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' - and is just two doors down from where the famous author lived.

The property in Headington in Oxfordshire features rooms inspired by the beavers’ den and a Mr Tumnus’ cave from the Narnia books.

It also has a magic wardrobe from the first book in the series - that transports people to the countryside.

And the lights are switched on by placing the ‘One Ring’ next to a copy of The Lord of the Rings - as a nod to Lewis' old drinking buddy JRR Tolkien.

There is also a magic mirror people can talk to - built with generative AI which speaks as if it is the White Queen and only responds in verse.

Dr Yaz Romahi is the man behind this creation - and he explained how people are easily transported back to their childhood.

The engineer said: "The adults feel like they are re-living their childhood and their children are enjoying their space - and that obviously gives us the satisfaction."

The treehouse was created six years ago to hold sessions, events and entertain children as part of the Congenital Anaemia Network - a charity focusing on children and families with inherited anaemias such as sickle cell anaemia.

The charity was founded by his partner - Dr Noémi Roy - who works as a Consultant Haematologist at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr Romahi said: "It can feel quite lonely. At these events children can make friends who are going through the same things.

''Also to the family for parents to get to know each other - it gives them the confidence they need to manage it.

"The charity has grown in popularity and we have patients from all over the country who come to the events we host."

Seeing potential in the property, Dr Romahi - who is a Narnia fan - decided to make the property available to rent for Narnia fans.

He said: "C.S Lewis's old house and garden is actually two doors down - so we share the same woodland.

"It is an homage to C.S Lewis and the Narnia series and we integrated the theme.

"I am a member of the Magic Circle and I am an engineer so I built all the magic props - the kids love the fantasy so it was a labour of love."

Dr Romahi has also built an escape room for his daughter's birthday party.

He said: "The talking mirror I am using my daughter's face but of course due to generative AI every time it says something it will be different.

"And so I then generate the speech and I need to sync the lips to the speech - that is a little bit more of a technical challenge that I am working on right now which will be ready by next summer.

"I was quite lucky because some of my friends have very complimentary skill set - for example one of them is a sculpture artist and very good with his hands building mechanical things.

"I am very good with electronic things and I have a friend who also work on design sets and the builder we found was also incredible talented - so we created a team with a very good skillset.

"Without this team we couldn't have pull off what we did."

To have more information about Cedar Hollow please visit their website here: https://www.theoaks.uk/

