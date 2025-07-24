Unlock the door to space and style at Abingdon development

Property seekers in search of space and style are invited to discover the range of family homes at David Wilson Homes’ The Meadows at Abbey Fields development in Abingdon.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in a sought-after location surrounded by green open spaces, the development features a collection of carefully designed four and five bedroom homes, tailored to modern family living. Among them, the four bedroom Kirkdale style home stands out for its smart use of space and contemporary layout.

To help home buyers truly picture life in a Kirkdale property, David Wilson Homes is launching a brand-new Kirkdale view home at the development on Saturday 26th July, giving visitors the opportunity to experience its craftmanship firsthand and envision how they could adapt the space to suit their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This detached property includes an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors opening onto the garden – ideal for entertaining or enjoying time together as a family. A separate, bay-fronted lounge and a dedicated utility room complete the spacious ground floor layout.

The lounge inside the Holden show home at Abbey Fields

Upstairs, the Kirkdale features a main bedroom with a private en suite, alongside three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom – providing plenty of room for growing families or visiting guests.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Our Kirkdale style homes offer families a versatile living space that can easily adapt to their evolving needs, making them an ideal choice for modern family life.

“We are looking forward to inviting prospective buyers to explore our Kirkdale view home later this summer, helping them picture how they could make the space their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone interested in our homes at The Meadows at Abbey Fields to visit the sales office, where our Sales Advisers will be on hand to offer guided tours and answer any questions.”

Typical street scene at The Meadows at Abbey Fields

Set within more than six acres of open space, the development offers modern convenience in a peaceful setting, with a range of daily amenities close by – including independent shops, restaurants, and highly regarded schools.

Ideal for both commuters and leisurely travellers alike, the vibrant Oxford city centre is less than six miles away. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, The Meadows at Abbey Fields is also well placed for access to The Ridgeway National Trail and the nearby Tilsley Park sports complex.