Troubled block of derelict garages on Banbury estate go up for sale

By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 08:13 BST
A block of derelict garages that previously attracted antisocial behaviour to a Banbury estate has recently been placed on the market.

The garages located on the Bretch Hill estate between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road will be auctioned by Savills on Tuesday, 19 August.

Savills has listed the plot of land, which contains the garages, with a guide price of £180,000.

The 0.28-acre plot currently contains 47 garages, all of which are currently unused and in poor condition.

The unused garages will go up for auction with Savills at 9am on Tuesday, August 19.
However, Savills says the site benefits from implemented planning consent, meaning the garages can be easily demolished.

The plot also has planning consent for the building of four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and a bungalow.

Savills said: “The property comprises a freehold development site with implemented planning consent located in an affluent Oxfordshire suburb.

The garages are currently in poor condition.placeholder image
The garages are currently in poor condition.

“The property may also be suitable for alternative development options, increasing the residential massing (subject to obtaining the requisite consents), or alternatively, the garages could be refurbished to create a rental investment opportunity.”

For more information about the garages, visit: https://auctions.savills.co.uk/auctions/19-august-2025-211/land-at-bretch-hill-banbury-oxfordshire-ox16-0lu-17974

