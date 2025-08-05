Troubled block of derelict garages on Banbury estate go up for sale
The garages located on the Bretch Hill estate between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road will be auctioned by Savills on Tuesday, 19 August.
Savills has listed the plot of land, which contains the garages, with a guide price of £180,000.
The 0.28-acre plot currently contains 47 garages, all of which are currently unused and in poor condition.
However, Savills says the site benefits from implemented planning consent, meaning the garages can be easily demolished.
The plot also has planning consent for the building of four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and a bungalow.
Savills said: “The property comprises a freehold development site with implemented planning consent located in an affluent Oxfordshire suburb.
“The property may also be suitable for alternative development options, increasing the residential massing (subject to obtaining the requisite consents), or alternatively, the garages could be refurbished to create a rental investment opportunity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.