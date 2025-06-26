Transforming modern living: Developer showcases three-storey homes at Oxfordshire development

David Wilson Homes is showcasing its sophisticated three-storey Hertford style home available at Kings Gate in Abingdon, offering a versatile take on modern living.

Three-storey homes introduce an innovative approach to comfortable and convenient living. The developer’s four bedroom Hertford style home has set a new standard for urban living, featuring a variety of benefits, including:

Abundant Space: Spanning across three levels, these homes offer expansive living areas, ideal for both relaxation and hosting guests.

Privacy and Serenity: With separate floors for living, sleeping, and recreation, residents can enjoy peaceful moments within their own private sanctuaries.

The interior of a show home at David Wilson Homes' Kings Gate development

Versatility Redefined: The multi-level layout offers exceptional flexibility, enabling homeowners to customise their space to fit their unique lifestyle. Home buyers can explore creative ways to structure their home, designing rooms that perfectly fit their needs.

Scenic Views: Positioned at a higher elevation, residents can enjoy the views that come with their neighbourhood environment. The final Hertford property available at Kings Gate benefits from overlooking open space and is available to move into – making it an ideal option for those looking to move quickly.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Three-storey homes offer an innovative approach to modern living, providing an ideal balance of space, privacy, and versatility.

“Our Hertford style home allows residents to create a living space that truly reflects their lifestyle – whether it’s extra room for family visits, a private retreat, or a home office.

A typical street scene at Kings Gate in Abingdon

“With only one home remaining, we encourage anyone interested to visit our dedicated sales team to experience the charm of the development firsthand and tour the final properties available.”

Nestled in the Oxfordshire countryside on Morgan Gate, Kings Gate offers residents a wealth of nearby activities, including scenic walks across more than five acres of open space and easy access to Abingdon’s charming cafes and restaurants.

For commuters, the A34 is just a short drive away, providing convenient links to Oxford and the M4 for travel further afield. The development is also within walking distance of Tilsley Park, only three miles from Radley Train Station, and benefits from a range of high-performing local schools.

For more information about the final homes available at Kings Gate, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8487.

To view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.