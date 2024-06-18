Take a long look at Oxfordshire homebuilder’s giraffe-themed bedroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In celebration of World Giraffe Day on Friday 21st June, David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to explore the enchanting giraffe-themed children’s bedroom in its four bedroom Ingleby show home at Brookside Meadows in Grove.

This unique opportunity not only showcases creative interior design, but also increased awareness of a critical cause championed by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF).

World Giraffe Day, initiated by GCF, is an annual event held on the longest day or night of the year, celebrating the world’s tallest animals and raising awareness about the challenges giraffes face in the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only approximately 117,000 giraffes remaining, it’s imperative to take action to ensure their survival. Events around the globe – hosted by zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies, and conservation organisations – aim to highlight and support giraffe conservation efforts.

DWHS - The giraffe-themed children's bedroom in the Ingleby style show home at Brookside Meadows

Brookside Meadows, a development featuring three, four, and five bedroom homes, is proudly displaying its adorable giraffe-themed bedroom for youngsters to enjoy.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are thrilled to showcase our giraffe-themed children’s bedroom in the Ingleby show home for World Giraffe Day.

“This special event is a wonderful opportunity for house hunters to enjoy our creative interiors while raising awareness and support for giraffes in the wild. We hope our visitors will be inspired by the beauty and importance of these majestic animals and join us in raising awareness of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation’s vital work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ingleby, a popular four bedroom detached home, offers an open-plan kitchen with a dining area and French doors leading to the garden, a spacious lounge, a cloakroom, and convenient understairs storage.

Upstairs, the home includes an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, two single bedrooms – one of which is ideal as a home office – and a family bathroom. Additionally, the property comes with a garage and additional parking.

In addition to the Ingleby, visitors can explore the four bedroom Skylark show home at the development. Both properties are designed to offer the perfect blend of comfort and functionality for modern family living.

For further information on the new homes being built at Brookside Meadows, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8487.