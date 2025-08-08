Supporting first-time buyers through changing times

Graven Hill

The Chancellor’s recent announcement on easing mortgage rules brings hope for those dreaming of buying their first home, says Michelle Niziol, CEO of Oxford-based IMS Property Group.

For too long, strict affordability checks and large deposit requirements have held many people back - especially those without big savings or family help.

These changes mean more flexible lending and greater opportunities for first-time buyers to secure a mortgage that truly works for them.Key changes to first-time buyer (FTB) mortgage rules include:

Lower income thresholds for eligibility: Single applicants now qualify with incomes of £30,000 (down from £35,000), and joint applicants from £50,000 (down from £55,000).

Loosened lending caps: More mortgages will be available at loan amounts greater than 4.5 times the buyer’s income, potentially unlocking 36,000 additional higher loan-to-income mortgages in the first year.

A move toward a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme, ensuring high loan-to-value mortgages stay accessible - even during economic uncertainty.

A review of FCA lending rules to count renters’ on-time payment history toward mortgage affordability - game-changing for many tenants with limited savings but strong financial discipline.

Encouragement for lenders to offer innovative, FTB-friendly mortgage products designed with flexibility in mind.

These reforms are designed to reduce the barriers first-time buyers face, giving them a real chance to step onto the property ladder - even in a challenging market.

Why Graven Hill Is a Natural Fit for First-Time Buyers

At Graven Hill, these policy changes could be life-changing. This community is built around the belief that homeownership should be accessible and inspiring, especially for those taking their first step onto the ladder. Two standout options for first-time buyers are:

1. Somerville House – Exclusive one-bedroom apartments

Kevin McCloud visiting residents at Graven Hill

A boutique collection of six apartments, ideal for solo buyers or couples:

Centrally located with countryside charm and excellent transport links

Energy-efficient design and modern internal finishes

Video intercom, integrated appliances, and a thoughtful, space-maximising layout

Just a short trip from Bicester Village and Oxford, with London accessible in under an hour

2. The Aston – For spacious & sustainable living

This three-bedroom terraced home offers style, comfort, and eco-conscious features:

Open-plan layout perfect for flexible living

Underfloor heating, air source heat pump, and EV charging

Integrated kitchen appliances, ensuite, and family bathroom

Turfed garden, patio, and parking for two vehicles

10-year structural warranty

If you ready to take your first step onto the property ladder contact the Graven Hill sales team to find out more and they can put you in touch with their mortgage expert partners for further advice and support.

