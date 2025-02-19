South Oxfordshire properties among the biggest increase according to new ONS report

South Oxfordshire was among the biggest price rises, with a nine per cent increase since December 2023, worth over £45,000 and making the average property price stand at £484,364.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the places where property values have increased both month-on-month and year-on-year, according to the latest House Price Index

Homeowners across the UK have seen the value of their properties increase by £12,328 or 4.6% in the 12 months from December 2023 to December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This rise came despite a miniscule 0.1% decrease from November to December last year, according to today’s report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Homes in the South Oxfordshire area are worth an average of £484,364.

South Oxfordshire was among the biggest price rises, with a nine per cent increase since December 2023, worth over £45,000 and making the average property price stand at £484,364.

Homes in plush St Albans saw an eight per cent year-on-year rise equating to around £52,768, meaning that the average home in the upmarket commuter town is worth £651,451.

Homeowners in the north of England have plenty to celebrate. Homes in the North-East are worth an average of £161,389 after a 6.7% rise, while homes in the North-West are worth £211,030 after a 5.4% rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire and Humber properties increased by 5.9%, according to the ONS report, making the average home worth around £203,983.

Welsh homes also witnessed an increase in their prices with the average home now worth £208,197.

Homes north of the border in Scotland saw an annual increase of 6.9% with plush Stirling the biggest winner gaining almost £25,000 over the last year with homes now costing on average £237,088.

Scottish homes are worth an average of £188,807, according to the report published today by the ONS. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Pocklington, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “With house prices rising, it may appear very much a sellers’ market at the moment but first-time buyers should not be perturbed.

“We are still seeing mortgage rates reducing and lenders enhancing their criteria to help get more first-time buyers onto the ladder.

“And, with a further Bank of England base rate cut on the horizon, it looks like 2025 could be a great time for Brits hoping to secure their first home.”

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “Excellent news for UK homeowners with another year-on-year price rise in today’s report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the Bank of England’s base rate cut to 4.5% - its lowest for 18 months - offers more comfort to buyers and homeowners, we will have to wait to see what the full impact of the change in stamp duty does to the property market.

“However, assuming demand remains as strong, the likelihood is that buyers will be prepared to swallow those extra stamp duty fees in pursuit of their next home.”