Shared Ownership homes now available in Middleton Cheney will be ready to move into early this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury and West Northamptonshire home seekers have a wider range of choice following the recent release of Shared Ownership homes in Middleton Cheney.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Home Ownership is providing a collection of 12 homes through the affordable scheme, across a charming mix of six styles, including detached and semi-detached houses and semi-detached bungalows ranging from two- to four-bedrooms, which will be ready to move into in early 2025.

Named Holt Gardens, the development is helping to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bungalow at the development features a welcoming hallway, off which span large, cosy bedrooms, a fitted, open-plan kitchen-diner, as well as a stylish family bathroom.

Interior of a typical Platform home.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Situated within a short distance of the M40 and nearby public transport networks, Holt Gardens is in a great location for commuters, families and other home seekers, with Birmingham and London easily accessible, and nearby Banbury, Bicester and Brackley within a short journey from the new homes.

The affordable scheme allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Ryan Harris, Area Sales Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “Holt Gardens is an important venture for us as we aim to support a diverse range of buyers on their journey towards full homeownership.

“The style of homes on offer at this development means there is something for everyone, with the capacity to meet the demands of first-time buyers, downsizers, commuters, families and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton Cheney is a quaint village just over three miles east of the charming Oxfordshire town of Banbury, meaning Holt Gardens residents will be able to enjoy the tranquil countryside without being too detached from the amenities of a bustling larger settlement.

Families are well served by Middleton Cheney Primary Academy and Chenderit School for secondary-aged students, both rated ‘Good’ in their latest Ofsted reports, as well as a vet centre, sports club and places to eat.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Holt Gardens, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/holt-gardens or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.