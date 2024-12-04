Save thousands and beat the Stamp Duty Rise as Oxfordshire development offers 5% extra incentive

The temporary increase in stamp duty relief thresholds is set to end on 1 April 2025. This means first time buyers, which can currently buy a £425,000 home before facing the tax, will have to find the extra cash for any property over £300,000.

The tax break will also be halved for other home movers as they will be hit with stamp duty for any property over £125,000, with the tax bands also set to increase.

Gemma Davis, Customer Experience Director at GHVDC, said: “Completing your property purchase before 31st March will save you several thousand pounds. With the transaction process taking several months, first time buyers and those making a move really need to get their skates on to avoid being burdened with additional costs.”

On a more positive note, the Graven Hill Village Development Company (GHVDC) is currently offering a generous 5% deposit incentive to boost buyer’s spending power and potentially bring monthly mortgage payments down on new build homes. This could deliver a substantial financial incentive to Oxfordshire home buyers worth up to £24,750.

The five-figure deposit incentive against a range of Graven Hill homes is aimed at opening up the possibility of new build ownership to those who thought it beyond their financial means.

Gemma explained: “We’re delighted to be able to offer a deposit contribution of up to 5% of the purchase price on select new builds to make home ownership at Graven Hill more accessible.

“This generous incentive is available across several plots and is designed to give a helping hand to those who are looking for a new build home in the heart of Oxfordshire, but still enjoy excellent transport links to London.

“The deposit incentive could make a real difference to the mortgage deals you have available, as well as keeping monthly interest repayments down. It also means having an extra five figure sum to play with when it comes to home décor and those extra finishing touches.”

Graven Hill provides hundreds of houses of all shapes, sizes and designs. With more than half of the site area to be delivered as green space, including parks, amenity areas, allotments and woodland, it is also one of the greenest developments available in Oxfordshire.

The 5% incentive is also attached to some of the most energy efficient properties in the area as all builds at Graven Hill, Bicester, regardless of construction form, meet the Passive Design Standards adopted by Graven Hill since 2016. This has helped deliver homes with higher energy standards than the statutory requirements. All the newer releases also boast air source heat pumps and underfloor heating. As well as no decorating or repair costs with your new-build, each home comes with a 10-year insurance backed warranty.

The fast-growing Graven Hill community has seen a new primary school, cocktail bar, wine shop, coffee shop and state-of-the-art dental practice open over the last year. Significant amenities planned include sports pitches, allotments and the Council’s community centre and sports pavilion.

Graven Hill lies just 15 minutes from Oxford by train and within walking distance from Bicester Outlet Village and railway station. Its popularity continues to grow, enhanced by regular appearances on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.