Sanctuary Housing tenants invited to share their concerns with Banbury councillors at meeting
Sanctuary Housing tenants in Banbury have been invited to a meeting next week (Thursday, January 23) with local councillors to discuss concerns about their homes.
Councillors Dr. Chukwudi Okeke and Becky Clarke MBE, alongside a Sanctuary Housing officer, will meet residents from the Banbury Cross and Neithrop Ward.
Taking place at the Ruscote Community Centre at 6pm, the meeting is an opportunity for people to hear local updates and raise concerns.
Alongside discussing housing issues, the councillors will talk about policing in the area and their future plans.
