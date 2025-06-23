The nine cheapest streets to buy homes in Banbury have been revealed.placeholder image
The nine cheapest streets to buy homes in Banbury have been revealed.

Revealed: The nine cheapest streets to buy a home in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
The nine cheapest streets to buy homes in Banbury have been revealed.

To find out which streets are the cheapest, Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house prices from HM Land Registry – and here are the results (below).

Spencer Court retirement housing complex on Britannia Road in the town centre has been named as the cheapest street to buy property in Banbury, with properties selling for an average price of £91,555.

1. Spencer Court - £91,555

Spencer Court retirement housing complex on Britannia Road in the town centre has been named as the cheapest street to buy property in Banbury, with properties selling for an average price of £91,555. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hightown Road in Calthorpe is second place, with properties selling for an average price of £94,250.

2. Hightown Road - £94,250

Hightown Road in Calthorpe is second place, with properties selling for an average price of £94,250. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In third place is Marshall Road in Grimsbury, where properties sell for an average price of £96,850.

3. Marshall Road - £96,850

In third place is Marshall Road in Grimsbury, where properties sell for an average price of £96,850. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Britannia Road in the town centre is in fourth place, with an average sales price of £98,333.

4. Britannia Road - £98,333

Britannia Road in the town centre is in fourth place, with an average sales price of £98,333. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Banbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice