Revealed: The nine cheapest streets to buy a home in Banbury

To find out which streets are the cheapest, Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house prices from HM Land Registry – and here are the results (below).
1. Spencer Court - £91,555
Spencer Court retirement housing complex on Britannia Road in the town centre has been named as the cheapest street to buy property in Banbury, with properties selling for an average price of £91,555. Photo: Google
2. Hightown Road - £94,250
Hightown Road in Calthorpe is second place, with properties selling for an average price of £94,250. Photo: Google
3. Marshall Road - £96,850
In third place is Marshall Road in Grimsbury, where properties sell for an average price of £96,850. Photo: Google
4. Britannia Road - £98,333
Britannia Road in the town centre is in fourth place, with an average sales price of £98,333. Photo: Google
