Charities and community organisations in Banbury have been urged to apply for a share of a £2million support fund set up to help residents fight fuel poverty this winter.

The Community Matters Fund was set up by the National Grid Electricity Distribution and has supported more than 900 grassroots organisations since it was launched in 2021.

It offers charities, councils, and community groups of all sizes the chance to apply for support grants of up to £10,000 in the latest phase of the community fund.

The grants are aimed at supporting local organisations that help residents through fuel poverty by helping them keep their homes warm, giving them access to warm community spaces, and providing warm packs.

Chris Hayton, director of corporate affairs at National Grid, said: “Unfortunately, many families will be continuing to struggle with the costs of keeping their homes warm this coming winter.

“Projects that receive funding will provide a crucial lifeline by offering direct support and energy efficiency measures to help families and households stay warm this winter, contributing to the overall wellbeing and resilience of the communities and homes we serve.

“Charities and community groups will also be given access to a wealth of invaluable resources, like free energy efficiency advice, so they can provide tailor-made, local support for the communities they work with.”

