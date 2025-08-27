Property Focus: Take a look inside this village church near Banbury, currently on the market for redevelopment

Adderbury Methodist Church was originally opened as a Wesleyan Chapel in 1893.

The building consists of a large main worship hall, an adjacent function room, a separate kitchen and a rear lobby with toilet and cloakroom.

Outside the property, there is an enclosed garden, which has space to create off-road parking places.

The church is located close to the heart of the popular village of Adderbury, and is within walking distance of the village’s amenities.

Fisher German estate agents, who listed the property on Thursday, August 21, said: “Situated in one of Oxfordshire’s most picturesque and historic villages, this exceptional redevelopment opportunity in Adderbury offers the perfect blend of countryside charm and modern potential.”

For more information, contact Fisher German on 03301 658191. To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166068980#/?channel=RES_BUY

