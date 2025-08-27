The church is situated close to the heart of the popular village of Adderbury.placeholder image
Property Focus: Take a look inside this village church near Banbury, currently on the market for redevelopment

By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Aug 2025, 16:43 BST
This gallery takes a look inside an old Methodist church in a village near Banbury that is currently up for sale with a guide price of £300,000.

Adderbury Methodist Church was originally opened as a Wesleyan Chapel in 1893.

The building consists of a large main worship hall, an adjacent function room, a separate kitchen and a rear lobby with toilet and cloakroom.

Outside the property, there is an enclosed garden, which has space to create off-road parking places.

The church is located close to the heart of the popular village of Adderbury, and is within walking distance of the village's amenities.

Fisher German estate agents, who listed the property on Thursday, August 21, said: “Situated in one of Oxfordshire’s most picturesque and historic villages, this exceptional redevelopment opportunity in Adderbury offers the perfect blend of countryside charm and modern potential.”

For more information, contact Fisher German on 03301 658191. To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166068980#/?channel=RES_BUY

The building dates back to 1893.

1. Adderbury Methodist Church

The building dates back to 1893.

The main worship hall of the church.

2. Adderbury Methodist Church

The main worship hall of the church.

The building has been described as having 'exceptional redevelopment opportunity' by estate agents Fisher German.

3. Adderbury Methodist Church

The building has been described as having 'exceptional redevelopment opportunity' by estate agents Fisher German.

The building also features a function room, kitchen and rear lobby with toilets and cloakroom.

4. Adderbury Methodist Church

The building also features a function room, kitchen and rear lobby with toilets and cloakroom.

